Proposed Changes to Constituency Lines Need Your Input

Published: 11th November 2022 17:52

Redrawing of constituency lines would see Neston aligned with Chester North

The Boundary Commission are consulting on their revised proposals for new constituencies in England until Monday, 5 December.

The proposal would see Neston and surrounding villages aligned to Chester North and Neston, a new constituency stretching from the north of Chester city, to include Parkgate.

This final consultation, which is based on the already-revised proposals, is currently underway. If you wish to feed in to the consultation, please visit the Boundary Commission website.

Map taken from the Boundary Commission website - cick the image to be redirected.

Speaking to Ellesmere Port and Neston MP, Justin Madders, he said: "The Boundary Commission has published revised proposals for the Ellesmere Port and Neston constituency - which will now become Ellesmere Port and Bromborough - we lose the Neston area which includes Burton, Ness and Parkgate, Willaston, Childer Thornton and a bit of Little Sutton.

"The consultation on this proposal continues until December 5.

"If the changes are confirmed they will not come into effect until July 2023 at the earliest, so existing constituency boundaries will continue to exist until then and I will continue to represent all the people in those communities until then.

"After the boundaries change I will, of course, be sad not to be able to represent constituents in those areas, having built up good relations with many of those residents since I was first elected in 2015."

Twitter user @NastyCOw, responding directly to Justin Madders (@justinmadders), said: "Are constituents asking for this change? If it isn't broken...?"

Another user, handle @smallandcrazy, has commented: "Terrible news for Neston, you have been the most wonderful MP for us. A sad and senseless decision."

What do you think about the prposal? Feed your views in to the consultation on the Boundary Commission website.

