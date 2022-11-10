Get Your Christmas Tree Collected for a Charitable Donation

Published: 10th November 2022 14:56

Wirral Hospice St John's are continuing their annual tree recycling service this Christmas

Have your real Christmas tree collected and recycled by us, from your door, and raise vital funds for your local hospice and other local charities. We are collecting from postcode areas CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 and CH64, among others.

We would welcome a donation for the collection of your Christmas tree and suggest the following minimum amounts:

£8.71 - under 5 feet

£9.42 - 5-6 feet

£15.38 6-7 feet

£21.53 7-8 feet

£24.84 8 feet+

But if you can, please give generously which would be greatly appreciated; please help us to help others.

What your donation could pay for:

£8.71 = one minute running costs of our hospice

£9.42 = food for one patient for a day

£15.38 = one hour of specialist palliative nursing care

£21.53 = a physiotherapy session for a patient

£24.84 = a bereavement session with a family member

£30.76 = a two-hour hospice at home support visit

Please support your local hospice and help us to continue providing free care to all.

Go to the wirralhospice.org website, or alternatively please call 0151 343 0778.

Registration is already open and closes 11.59pm on Sunday, 8th January 2023.

We are collecting the trees from Friday, 13th January 2023.

If you have a van and/or chipper and would like to volunteer to help us with collecting the trees, please contact 0151 343 0778 (Monday to Friday - 9am-5pm) or email treecollection@wirralhospice.org.

