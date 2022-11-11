  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Start Your Child's Learning Journey at Neston Primary School's Excellent Foundation Unit and Grounds

Published: 11th November 2022 14:10

You are invited to explore the new unit and see for yourself the inspiring space where children love to learn 

Children are inspired to read in the new open learning space.Children are inspired to read in the new open learning space.

The learning team at Neston Primary School are enjoying inspiring individual children to succeed, in the new Foundation Stage Unit, which opened in September.

Children are inspired to understand numbers in the new open learning space.Children are inspired to understand numbers in the new open learning space.

The children all settled quickly in September and we're ready now, with limited spaces, for the January 2023 intake. We look forward to meeting your children and showing you the fantastic space we enjoy at Neston Primary, including our Lost Bus double-decker bus in the playground!

Children are inspired to roleplay in the new open learning space.Children are inspired to roleplay in the new open learning space.

The children have been enjoying exploring their new surroundings and building upon and creating new friendships within the setting.

Children are inspired to learn in the new open learning space.

Children are inspired to learn in the new open learning space.

Children are inspired to learn in the new open learning space.

The classroom is spacious and has lots of exciting activities, such as small construction, messy play, writing, story corners, imaginative play, maths challenges, puzzles and creative areas. It also benefits from a large outdoor area, separate to the school's main playground.

Children are inspired in the new open learning space.

The children this term will continue their learning journey taking advantage of our excellent school grounds which include treehouses, a woodland area, and even a bus for them to explore.

Children are inspired to learn outside in the new open space.Children are inspired to learn outside in the new open space.

We now have only a limited number of places left for January. To enquire please contact Neston Primary School on 0151 832 6251 for more information.

Neston Primary School
Neston Primary School
Burton Road
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9RE
 
t: 0151 832 6251

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies