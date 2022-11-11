Start Your Child's Learning Journey at Neston Primary School's Excellent Foundation Unit and Grounds

Published: 11th November 2022 14:10

You are invited to explore the new unit and see for yourself the inspiring space where children love to learn

Children are inspired to read in the new open learning space.

The learning team at Neston Primary School are enjoying inspiring individual children to succeed, in the new Foundation Stage Unit, which opened in September.

Children are inspired to understand numbers in the new open learning space.

The children all settled quickly in September and we're ready now, with limited spaces, for the January 2023 intake. We look forward to meeting your children and showing you the fantastic space we enjoy at Neston Primary, including our Lost Bus double-decker bus in the playground!

Children are inspired to roleplay in the new open learning space.

The children have been enjoying exploring their new surroundings and building upon and creating new friendships within the setting.

The classroom is spacious and has lots of exciting activities, such as small construction, messy play, writing, story corners, imaginative play, maths challenges, puzzles and creative areas. It also benefits from a large outdoor area, separate to the school's main playground.

The children this term will continue their learning journey taking advantage of our excellent school grounds which include treehouses, a woodland area, and even a bus for them to explore.

Children are inspired to learn outside in the new open space.

We now have only a limited number of places left for January. To enquire please contact Neston Primary School on 0151 832 6251 for more information.



Neston Primary School

Burton Road

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9RE

t: 0151 832 6251



