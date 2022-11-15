Remembrance Sunday Parade Neston Remembers Them

Published: 15th November 2022 15:47

The Remembrance Sunday parade returned to Neston in 2022, when residents gathered to commemmorate all sadly lost to war

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

The parade was led by the sounds of the Wirral Pipe Band and Clan McKay Drummers, and included decorated veterans, local dignitaries and representatives from various Neston clubs and organisations; a crowd of family and friends watched on in respect.

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

The parade walked from the Royal British Legion on Chester Road and proceeded to conclude at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church. There was a church service, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph, with a minute's silence observed.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

Roads were closed to allow the parade to breathe and onlookers to share in the sombre, yet prideful atmosphere.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose

On social media, the Neston Parish Church Bell Ringers, said: "For the annual Remembrance Service at 3pm this afternoon, we will be ringing with the bells half-muffled for 30 minutes immediately prior to the service.

"Listen out for the moving final piece of ringing just before 3pm where rounds (12345678) gradually reduces with one bell stopping in turn until the tenor is tolling by itself."

Rachel Muskett from Neston Primary School attended the service with two children representing Neston Primary School, who lay a wreath at the cenotaph. She said: "What a memorable and emotional afternoon. Such an honour for the Rotakids to represent NPS at the Remembrance Service today.

"Faye and Ella you were amazing and I am so proud of you both. Thank you to Faye's dad and Ella's dad for accompanying the girls today.

"It was also so lovely to see other pupils past and present at the Remembrance Service."

CREDIT: Rachel Muskett

CREDIT: Rachel Muskett

CREDIT: Rachel Muskett

A dedicated service was also held at Christ Church in Willaston.

CREDIT: Actuarius

