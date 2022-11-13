Neston

Local News Reported Criminal News Roundup for the Neston Area Published: 15th November 2022 10:09 Recent crime reported between Monday, 31 October and Sunday, 13 November 2022 Ellesmere Port and Neston Police have issued a news bulletin, detailing the crime reported over the most recent complete fortnight. Wendy Dalton, Police Community Support Officer with the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit at Cheshire Police, said: "Please note this is not a complete list of all incidents reported during this period - it is purely for the information of local residents to make them aware of incidents that have taken place within their area." Incidents of burglary reported relating to business premises: Coalbrookdale Road - Vehicle used to ram the shutters of business unit on Clayhill Industrial Estate to gain access into premises. Entry is then forced into a locked office and two laptops and cash taken.

Hooton Road in Willason - Several containers broken into at Hooton Works complex and a quantity of tools taken.

Incidents reported relating to criminal damage, with the exclusion of shop lifting and vehicle theft: Drake Road - Brick thrown at bedroom window causing it to smash.

Brook Street - Unknown offender gains access to Mostyn View and draws genitalia on exterior walls and urinates on carpets.

Parkgate Road - Two vehicles, parked outside library damaged during overnight period: Kia Picanto has both wing mirrors knocked off; other vehicle (no further details) has one wing mirror knocked off.

Incidents reported relating to theft: Leighton Road, Parkgate - Copper and bronze pipes taken from driveway outside property. Incidents reported relating to theft / attempted theft of motor vehicles: Woodfield Road, Ellesmere Port - Two males arrested. Believed responsible for several motorcycle thefts in the Neston area.

Morland Avenue - Yamaha 125, DA69 AMK removed from rear garden after offender/s have climbed over wall and removing padlocks from gate - vehicle located on Flag Lane having been abandoned.

Sytchcroft - Qingqi QM 125 GY-2B, GX12 GAA taken by unknown means from outside address. Motorbike at neighbouring property tampered with but not taken.

Raby Road - Two motorcycles stolen from outside ‘Viscount Building': black Keeway Superlite, PE21 EHG; blue and black AJS Digita, MF71 HBK.

High Street - Yamaha XC, DH65 EBG taken after steering lock smashed and wiring cut.

Manorial Road, Parkgate - Black BMW BMW R1150 GS adventure, PL04 VLV taken from driveway of address. Incidents reported relating to theft / attempted theft of motor vehicles: Neston High Street - VW Golf scratched along the sides. Other incidents of note:

Hadlow Road, Willaston - White Honda CBF found abandoned on the Wirral Way yards away from Hadlow Road Train Station; bike had been stolen from Chester. Please get in touch with Cheshire Police if you have any CCTV, dash-cam footage, etc., that you think may have captured something of relevance in relation to any of these incidents. Further information such as dates and times can be provided. For information on home and personal security can be found on the Cheshire Police website cheshire.police.uk.