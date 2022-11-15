  • Bookmark this page

Get Involved and Support Neston Head Shave for Macmillan

Published: 15th November 2022 16:58

Here's an opportunity to watch and interact with Gaynor Newman's head shave in aid of cancer support 

On Thursday 8th December, Gaynor will be at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road. between 4pm and 5.30pm.

Undertaking a full head shave (from long locks!), Gaynor hopes to raise awareness and funds for national charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

Gaynor Newman's 'before the shave' profile picture.Gaynor Newman's 'before the shave' profile picture.

Face painting, soft drinks, a bake sale, raffle and Name the Teddy Bear game will make this a fun afternoon for all.

Raffle prizes currently include seven day passes for Brio Leisure, Neston, wine from The Old Quay, Parkgate, jewellery provided by TIG, Neston, plus items from the Handcrafted Market and many more.

Face painting will kindly be provided by Fantasy Faces, in exchange for donations to the cause.

The teddy bear is a 4ft gorgeous cuddly, perfect for Christmas, all he needs is a name!

All are welcome and it's free to come along.

Gaynor, says: "All monies will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory and thanks for their support through [my] father's cancer journey. Also, for those close who have also gone through this horrible disease, and for those for whom hair loss isn't a choice."

More information can be found on Gaynor's Brave the Shave Macmillan page.

If you wish to donate raffle prizes, please email sister_carrion@yahoo.co.uk.

 

 

