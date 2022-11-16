  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Volunteers Desperately Needed to Keep Neston Village Fair Going Next Year and Beyond

Published: 16th November 2022 14:44

The fair won't go ahead in 2023 without much-needed volunteer support

Did you enjoy the Neston Village Fair on July 2nd this year? If so, and you want it to continue next year, we need help.

The 2022 Neston Village Fair was organised by a small committee, a number of whom have had to resign. We are therefore, in need of new people and time is of the essence; planning needs to start early in the new year if we are to proceed.

Unless we are assured of having enough committed people to help organise the 2023 fair, it will not take place.

If you are willing to help, please contact committee Chair, Keith Moores, by Sunday 18 December, on 07940 542 324 for further information.

CREDIT: Bernard RoseCREDIT: Bernard Rose. Younger members of the community enjoying entertainment from The Bubble Man at the 2021 Fair.

 

 

 

