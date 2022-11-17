TONIGHT Neston Civic Society Talk on the History of the Mersey Crossings

Neston Civic Society's next talk is on Thursday 17 November, at 8pm

The talk takes place at the United Reformed Church Community Hall, CH64 6UZ.

Gavin Hunter will talk on the history of Mersey crossings. He is an accomplished speaker and a skilled local historian. The talk will be preceded by the AGM at 7.30 p.m. The committee is delighted that Brenda Marple has agreed to be nominated as Chairman. Visitors are welcome. Complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

In October, the Society planted three trees at Neston High School, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, for Reg Chrimes and for Norman Angel. Reg and Norman were long-standing members of the Society, and both dedicated their lives to the Neston community. They were instrumental in the establishment of secondary education in Neston.

Penny Chrimes, wrote: "I just wanted to say a really heartfelt thank you for the tree planting ceremony yesterday. It was very moving and so appropriate to have a magnolia tree - which Dad loved - planted in a place that meant so, so much to him. And amongst people to whom Neston is so important."

Mike Chrimes, added: "I would also like to add that looking at the photographs I took this morning, the overwhelming expression on people's faces is one of joy. To be part of a joyous occasion will be an abiding memory for us all."

Peter Angel, said: "I too would like to thank you all for making the tree planting ceremony on Wednesday so special: it was both a joyous and a moving occasion. Rachel, Daniel and I are very pleased and touched by the Neston Civic Society's decision to honour my father and Reg in this way. My thanks to everyone associated with making the tree planting ceremony possible."

The below photo, by Brenda Marple, shows the Jubilee tree, with members of the families of Reg Chrimes and Norman Angel, alongside Head teacher Keith Simpson, Mayor Pat Kynaston, Neston Councillor Keith Millar and Little Neston Councillor Louise Gittins.

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

Newsletter 104 has just been published, an attractive and professional publication. The Editor, Mike Shipman, has decided ‘now would be a good time to retire', so the Society is looking for a volunteer or a team to take over.

The newsletter also includes articles about changes in the High Street, recent planning decisions, news from around Wirral and Chester, notes on the three talks so far this year (on Burton Manor, Puddington and Planning), the Ruby Holloway Bequest, and Town Council activities. Members receive a copy delivered by volunteers, and membership is still only £5 a year.

The second photo shows the monkey puzzle tree by the United Reformed Church, one of the trees in the Neston Tree Trail, developed jointly with Neston Earth Group. It can be found on the Neston Civic Society website: nestoncivicsociety.uk. The trail will be formally launched at the Neston Earth Day, which was postponed because of the Queen's death, and will be held next year.

