Celebrate Boxing Day with Brunch at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 17th November 2022 12:48

Join the lovely team for a Christmas-spirit brunch to remember

You may book a one-hour slot, on Monday 26 December; there are two seatings at 9.30am to 10.30am, and between 11.30am and 12:30pm.

Booking is required so get in touch soon, as spaces are limited; email info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

or call 0151 336 3970.

The set menu costs £25 per adult or £13 for children who are 12 or under. £10 per person deposit is required in order to secure your booking.



The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t:: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

