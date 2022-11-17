Celebrate Boxing Day with Brunch at The Blue Bicycle
|Published: 17th November 2022 12:48
Join the lovely team for a Christmas-spirit brunch to remember
You may book a one-hour slot, on Monday 26 December; there are two seatings at 9.30am to 10.30am, and between 11.30am and 12:30pm.
Booking is required so get in touch soon, as spaces are limited; email info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
or call 0151 336 3970.
The set menu costs £25 per adult or £13 for children who are 12 or under. £10 per person deposit is required in order to secure your booking.
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
t:: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk
