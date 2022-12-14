Celebrate Boxing Day with a Delicious Brunch at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 14th December 2022 18:16

Be greeted by the lovely team for a Christmas-spirit brunch to remember

Carry on making Christmas memories with a trip out of the house and enjoy an enticing brunch menu, brought to you by The Blue Bicycle coffee shop.

Arrive Monday, 26 December, between 9.30am to 10.30am, or between 11.30am to 12.30pm, for a two hour time slot

Booking is required so get in touch soon, as spaces are limited; email info@thebluebicycle.co.uk or call 0151 336 3970.

The set menu costs £25 per adult or £13 for children who are 12 or under. £10 per person deposit is required in order to secure your booking.



The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t:: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

