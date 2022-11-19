Neston High School Honoured for Their Outstanding Commitment to the Environment

Published: 19th November 2022 18:28

Neston High was last night (Friday, 18 November) crowned a winner at the Educate Awards

It's a superb achievement, received in recognition of some fantastic work. Staff were able to enjoy a glittering awards ceremony, held in the majestical Liverpool Cathedral.

The Outstanding Commitment to the Environment award looks for schools, academies and colleges that are making a considerable effort to be environmentally friendly and are encouraging pupils, students, staff and the wider community to think about their actions.



Neston High School won for its positive impact on the environment which is a result of the school's education about the topic and extra-curricular activities.



Its ‘Makerspace' club designed and built three machines: a shredder, an injection moulder, and a sheet press to take HDPE plastic and turn this material into new, attractive products that are sold to parents and the wider community.



The school also educates other schools on its developed processes through social media, in-person events, and online videos.



Now in its eleventh year, the Educate Awards showcases the hard work and creativity that takes place in the education sector, from STEM and performing arts to sport and literacy.



The awards also recognise the individuals who bring schools and colleges to life, from inspiring teachers and dedicated support staff to efficient business managers and strategic leadership teams.

CREDIT: Neston High School on Facebook. Glamorous staff at the awards ceremony.

In partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, the Educate Awards took place at the Liverpool Cathedral and welcomed over 600 guests. The evening was hosted by broadcaster, Simon ‘Rossie' Ross.



Alongside the awards ceremony was a delicious three course gala dinner and glittering entertainment from schools around the region.



Kim O'Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: "Congratulations to Neston High School for winning the Outstanding Commitment to the Environment category at this year's Educate Awards!



"A big well done to the runners up and finalists too. Results this year were incredibly close, and judges had a difficult time deciding not only the shortlist but also overall the winners."



Kim added: "The Educate Awards team is proud to champion the innovation, diversity and dedication that is taking place in educational establishments around the region. Entries will open again in February 2023 and we encourage all types of schools and colleges to submit as many entries as they like, for free."

