Gordale Home and Garden Centre Now Open Late Nights for All of Your Christmas Shopping

Published: 22nd November 2022 12:55

The penguins are back, and so is late night shopping as we countdown to Christmas

Shop local this Christmas and explore the vast range of gifts available to buy at Gordale Home and Garden Centre, on Chester High Road.

They're now open conveniently late, brightening those dark evenings, from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Friday. Find just what you're looking fo, no matter the recipient. Don't forget that you are allowed to spoil yourself, too.

Lesley Hackwell, Marketing Assistant at Gordale, says: "[It's]... the perfect opportunity to shop at leisure, and enjoy a quieter shopping experience".

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

