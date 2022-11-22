  • Bookmark this page

Give Yourself the Gift of Education with a Free* Adult Course at Wirral Met College

Published: 22nd November 2022 13:30

Invest in yourself with the greatest gift of all: your education 

Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to an adult learning course at Wirral Met College. Start the new year with a new focus, and bright future prospects.

Wirral Met are offering a range of exciting new courses designed to support you to progress in your career, retrain, or just try something new that you've always dreamed of.

Courses are available to start from January 2023 in accounting, mental health, photography, hairdressing, plastering, beauty therapy, British sign language, counselling, health and social care, specialist teaching support, welding, personal training and many more.

Give Yourself the Gift of Education with a Free* Adult Course at Wirral Met College

The courses run in the day and evenings, making it easy to fit your study around work and family. For those looking to explore different areas of interest with a view to higher level study there are a range of introductory courses in psychology, nursing, mental health, sociology and criminology.

The college also offer short one day courses in beauty specialist treatments, personal training, health and safety, electric and hybrid vehicle repair, MOT testing and food allergen awareness. If you don't fancy heading to campus, Wirral Met also offers a wide range of online courses that are designed to support you to gain new skills in the comfort of your own home.

What's more, many Wirral Met courses are free (*T&Cs apply) to study depending on your circumstances. For example, if you live in the Liverpool City Region (Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens or Halton), are unemployed and in receipt of a state benefit, or live outside LCR, but earn less than £18,525 (£1,544 per month) your course might be free.

Find out more today, about adult courses at Wirral Met College.

 

 

