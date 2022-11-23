Christmas Magic All Around at Willaston Community Farm

Published: 23rd November 2022 21:52

Santa is back at the popular grotto and the Christmas tree service means taking a piece of the magic home

The magical grotto returns and there are still slots available to book your child's special visit to the man himself.

The tree service is fabulous, meaning once you've picked the perfect one, it can be delivered to your home, free of charge, if you live within a five-mile radius.

The free collection service come January is so convenient, too!

