The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Use Your Skills and Knowledge to Become a Trustee of the Neston Community Youth Centre Charity

Published: 24th November 2022 10:22

This is an exciting time for the charity who provide facilities and services in our local area 

NCYC is the new name for local charity Neston Community Youth Centre. This is an exciting time for the charity who own and run Neston Community Youth Centre to provide facilities and services including Neston Angels, Neston Flicks, a Social Prescribing Service and volunteering opportunities. We have also used our facilities to ensure local services remain available to local people (Job Centre, Children's Centre, Foodbank, Citizens Advice, etc.) This year we took over and reopened Neston Civic Hall and are actively working to secure its long-term future.

Use Your Skills and Knowledge to Become a Trustee of the Neston Community Youth Centre CharityThe Community Centre and garden, pictured on thre NCYC website.

We are working on other exciting projects too and are now looking for people who want to support this work by recruiting up to four new Trustees. Our Trustees set the direction of the charity and have oversight of the work to ensure that we are meeting our charitable aims. The trustees meet monthly for up to 2 hours and all of our trustees live within the community we serve. This is a fantastic opportunity to offer your skills and knowledge and/or to get real world experience at Board Level.

We are specifically looking for people who have:

  • a strong commitment to the charity's vision and mission
  • a strategic perspective and ability to prioritise between competing demands
  • willingness and ability to commit the required time
  • good independent judgement
  • the ability to monitor and assess organisational performance and risks
  • good listening skills and an understanding of how to add constructively to discussions
  • a willingness to challenge respectfully when necessary
  • an eagerness to build relationships and become part of the team
  • In particular we are also looking for people with specific skills and experience such as
  • Fundraising / Income Generation, Commercial Property Management, Communications,
  • Sustainability, Legal and Finance expertise

Although the board are always interested to hear from people who might be interested in supporting them, we are actively recruiting, ideally until 30th November 2022.

If you believe you have the skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to support this local organisation, please go to the NCYC website and register your interest, for more information.

To apply we are asking for an up-to-date CV and a Supporting Statement. For an informal discussion or more information you can also contact our Chief Executive, Gareth Prytherch on email to: gareth@nestoncyc.org.uk.

 

 

