December Update on Maintenance and Christmas Plans from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth (FHRS Treasurer) Published: 25th November 2022 15:10

The volunteer group summarise the year's achievements and the countdown is on to Santa's Grotto in the Signal Box

Maintenance

Cheshire West and Chester Council are repairing the rotten timber posts on the main Hadlow

Station Sign and then FHRS volunteers will paint this timber. Further timber repairs are required

around the station. The timber replacement is being costed by CWAC, and FHRS will then look to

fund these timber repairs from the funds raised.

The Waiting Room will be redecorated week commencing Monday January 23rd and the public

toilets will be closed for that week.

All four level crossing gates are beyond economical repair so FHRS are looking to replace these with four new level crossing gates but in the original design that has been approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Gardening

Our very sincere thanks go to Jenny and Ben Jackson on their retirement from leading the garden

team at the end of 2022! The next garden day which will be Jenny and Ben's last one as gardening leads is Wednesday 7th December. We are delighted to say that Ian Corcoran has agreed to be the gardening lead for the FHRS gardening group starting in January 2023.

Sheila Allen from Ewloe, has kindly funded a Cornus tree, in memory of her husband Robert. This

tree was planted on the station embankment, by FHRS volunteers who are hoping to plant another Cornus tree further along the embankment funded by Peter and Eileen Macdonald.

Awards

Friends of Hadlow Road Station are delighted to have received two highly prestigious awards from Britain in Bloom North West with the Royal Horticultural Society. The In Your Neighbourhood Level 5 Outstanding Award and the Heritage Award 2022, which was voted best entry from over six hundred nominations across the North West.

These awards are a testimony to all the hard work that the FRHS volunteers put in, engineering,

maintenance, gardening, and the pop-up-café. All this is for the benefit of our community. Brilliant and well done to all of you.

We are also delighted to have been chosen as the recipient funding partner to Christ Church,

Willaston from the internationally acclaimed Katona Twins concert being held in Christ Church on

December 3rd 2022.

Santa's Grotto

All children's tickets for Santa's Grotto (2022) event at Hadlow Road Station went very quickly,

although the majority of these tickets went to village residents.

Eight elves from Ellesmere Port Church of England College, will take over 120 children down the

platform to see Santa in his beautifully decorated Grotto in the Signal Box. Free tea, coffee, biscuits are being provided whilst Simon Le Barbe will provide musical entertainment and a balloon man will keep children occupied. This event is being funded by FHRS as a thank you to our lovely community, although thanks also go to Councillor Myles Hogg for his donation from his Councillor's budget, along with the support of Sainsburys, Neston.

Pop-up café

The FHRS pop-up café on November 27th will be the last one of 2022. All monies taken at this

pop-up café, along with all of FHRS costs will be donated to this year's Children in Need appeal. The kitchen will then have a deep clean over the winter months ready to re-open again in 2023.

Have a very Happy Christmas and many thanks for all your brilliant support over the years. See you all again next year 2023.

