Santa's Sleigh Brought to You by Willaston and South Wirral Rotary

Author: Stephen Mosley Published: 14th December 2022 20:27

Willaston children keep a listen out for the approach of the sleigh

If you haven't seen the poster and articles then please note that Willaston and South Wirral Rotary will once more be showing Santa around this year so he can meet the children of the village and distribute sweets. The dates are:

Friday, 2 December 2022 - Hawthorne Drive estate, Briardale and Overdale

Wednesday, 7 December - Meadow Lane estate, Broadlake and Elm Road

Monday, 12 December - Palladian Gardens

Monday, 19 December - Ashtree Farm estate, Wallcroft, Hadlow Road and Lane and Old Vicarage Road, 5.45pm onwards

This year the collection will support Maggie's and Autism Together Wirral.

Listen out for the approach of the sleigh from 5.45pm onwards.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.