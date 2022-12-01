  • Bookmark this page

Neston Crochet Group Yarn the Way to Christmas

Published: 1st December 2022 14:45

Free crochet group fosters meaningful connections with the community with fantasticallly festive post box decorations 

Rebecca Sayle founded the crochet group after identifying a need to support those experiencing isolation after the COVID-19 pandemic. Supported by Rachael Fury who champions the Social Prescriber service available at Neston Community Youth Centre, the group, which is free to attend, is thriving.

Rebecca's passion to build and nourish meaningful connection, while learning a craft at the same time, is infectious, and has made the group a huge success. 

Members have just finished their Christmas 2022 project, as part of the local Christmas celebrations, where they have crocheted Christmas scenes that now sit proudly on Neston post boxes.

Neston Crochet Group Yarn the Way to ChristmasCREDIT: Dena Moss

It's a diverse group, where disability need not be a barrier; it's inclusive for everyone.

NCYC have aided the group, by facilitating a meeting space and offering continued support.

Neston Crochet Group Yarn the Way to ChristmasCREDIT: Nancy Aland

Neston Crochet Group Yarn the Way to ChristmasCREDIT: Gail Edmondson

 

 

 

Comments

CO Jones
At 18:34 on 1st December 2022, CO Jones commented:
Thanks ever so much all involved for doing this. They look great and really raise a smile. Is there anyway I can contribute from a none crocheting perspective?

Donation for wool purchasing or such like?
