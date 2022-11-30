  • Bookmark this page

Roadworks to be Suspended Over the Christmas Period Says CWAC

Published: 30th November 2022 14:34

No roadworks to take place within Neston town centre area, or within a 1.5 mile radius of the Cross 

Cheshire West and Chester Council want to keep the festive season running smoothly, so there will be no arranged roadworks over the Christmas period.

There will be a suspension of all non-essential roadworks inthe Neston town centre area and on on the following roads within a 1.5 mile (2.5km) radius of the Cross: A540, B5134, B5135 and B5136.

The suspension applies to Chester city centre and all major towns and major retail outlet areas across the borough from noon on Sunday 20 November 2022 until 11.59pm on Sunday 8 January 2023. Only essential emergency repairs to utility services will be granted permission to work on the road network. 

At this time of year there is a significant increase in visitors in and around major shopping centres, in the run-up to and through the Christmas and New Year periods.

A roadworks suspension has worked well in previous years helping freight, visitors and shoppers access the borough's shopping and leisure facilities by keeping traffic running smoothly.

Chester's Park and Ride is a great way of getting into Chester this Christmas. It costs just £2 per person and up to three children under 16 can travel free with an adult. It operates every day with buses running every 10 to 12 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays and every 15 minutes on Sundays and bank holidays. Public transport and other alternative modes of transport like cycling or walking; or traveling at less busy times of the day all help to avoid congestion and limiting the impact to journeys.

The Council may need to grant permits for work on the road network during these dates if emergency repairs are needed to ensure the supply of vital utility services to homes and businesses.

The suspension only applies to the borough's road network, however the Council's Highways Service is working with the other network operators, including National Highways and Network Rail, to minimise the impact of any proposed works on their own networks, through promoting off-peak and night-time working.

 

