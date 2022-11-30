A Warm Welcome with Low Priced Food and Drinks Awaits

Published: 30th November 2022 15:00

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will act as a dedicated warm space this winter

Are you struggling financially? Vouchers are available for both cafés, free from the Foodbank or at the Church.

You are very welcome. Please, just drop by.

