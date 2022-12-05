Drop-in Sessions for Families Living with Dementia and the Inevitable Grief

Published: 5th December 2022 21:55

A specialist dementia nurse service will run sessions, including one in Hooton

This National Grief Awareness Week, from Friday 2nd December to Friday 8th, various drop-in sessions are being delivered by Dementia Resource Community (DRC) in partnership with Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nurse charity and Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

National Grief Awareness Week was set up by the Good Grief Trust to help people to raise awareness of the breadth of support available across the UK.

The sessions are taking place in Macclesfield, Winsford and at Hooton Meeting Centre, Hooton, on Wednesday, December 7th and Thursday, December 8th.

Admiral Nurse Cathrina Moore, the founder of Dementia Resource Community, will also be running short educational sessions with care home staff at Chapel House Care in Puddington during grief week. Staff will have access to counselling services as part of the care home's staff welfare benefits.

To follow on from National Grief Awareness Week, Admiral Nurses in partnership with Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Health will be running a regular Grief Group in Puddington.

Launching on 31st January 2023, it will take place on the last Tuesday of every month in the Gift Café on Chapel House Lane in Puddington, Cheshire. It will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is aimed at former carers of a loved one with dementia who have been bereaved. For more information contact Debbie on 0151 353 2043.

Cathrina said: "When caring for a person with dementia, feelings of grief and loss are common and it can feel very distressing. A person may experience these emotions witnessing the changes in their loved one's behaviour and reflecting on the relationship they once had.

"Grief is a natural response to loss and everyone will react differently. Dementia UK's Admiral Nurses can offer practical and emotional support to families experiencing loss, to help them work through their emotions from the point of diagnosis onwards."

Admiral Nurses are continually supported and developed by Dementia UK to provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia.

For more information on Cheshire's Admiral Nurse service, please visit the DRC website. If you need advice or support around dementia, you can visit the Dementia UK website for information resources and to find out how to access Dementia UK's national Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline and Clinics services.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.