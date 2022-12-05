  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Drop-in Sessions for Families Living with Dementia and the Inevitable Grief

Published: 5th December 2022 21:55

A specialist dementia nurse service will run sessions, including one in Hooton 

This National Grief Awareness Week, from Friday 2nd December to Friday 8th, various drop-in sessions are being delivered by Dementia Resource Community (DRC) in partnership with Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nurse charity and Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Drop-in Sessions for Families Living with Dementia and Inevitable GriefSpecialist Dementia Nurse Service

National Grief Awareness Week was set up by the Good Grief Trust to help people to raise awareness of the breadth of support available across the UK.

The sessions are taking place in Macclesfield, Winsford and at Hooton Meeting Centre, Hooton, on Wednesday, December 7th and Thursday, December 8th.

Admiral Nurse Cathrina Moore, the founder of Dementia Resource Community, will also be running short educational sessions with care home staff at Chapel House Care in Puddington during grief week. Staff will have access to counselling services as part of the care home's staff welfare benefits.

Drop-in Sessions for Families Living with Dementia and Inevitable GriefSpecialist Dementia Nurse Service

To follow on from National Grief Awareness Week, Admiral Nurses in partnership with Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Health will be running a regular Grief Group in Puddington.

Launching on 31st January 2023, it will take place on the last Tuesday of every month in the Gift Café on Chapel House Lane in Puddington, Cheshire. It will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is aimed at former carers of a loved one with dementia who have been bereaved. For more information contact Debbie on 0151 353 2043.

Cathrina said: "When caring for a person with dementia, feelings of grief and loss are common and it can feel very distressing. A person may experience these emotions witnessing the changes in their loved one's behaviour and reflecting on the relationship they once had.

"Grief is a natural response to loss and everyone will react differently. Dementia UK's Admiral Nurses can offer practical and emotional support to families experiencing loss, to help them work through their emotions from the point of diagnosis onwards."

Admiral Nurses are continually supported and developed by Dementia UK to provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia.

For more information on Cheshire's Admiral Nurse service, please visit the DRC website. If you need advice or support around dementia, you can visit the Dementia UK website for information resources and to find out how to access Dementia UK's national Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline and Clinics services.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies