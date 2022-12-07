  • Bookmark this page

Calling Members New and Old Brightlights Over 50s Theatre Group is Back

Published: 7th December 2022 14:09

The theatre group is getting a restart thanks to new funding

The Tesco Bags of Help Fund is funding a return to the Neston stage for the popular Over 50s group, first created with tackling loneliness front-of-mind.

Little Actors Theatre Company (LATC)  in Neston is delighted to have received this funding, which will be used to restart the Brightlights group, meeting on Fridays between 11.00am to 1.00pm, at Neston Town Hall.

 

The funding will enable the group to prepare a play for the Cheshire One Act Drama Festival in March 2023. Director Mike Lockley will host an information meeting on Friday, 9th December at 11am for any new and returning members. This will be at the Little Actors Office in Neston Town Hall.

 

This year the group had success at the Leverhulme Drama Festival with ‘The Queen and the Weaver', taking home the set design trophy.

For details, please contact LATC by email to mail@littleactorstheatre.com, or call 07385 849864.

 

 

 

