Enjoy the Benefits of Yoga with Your Child

Published: 7th December 2022 20:19

Adults and children together, we will stretch, flow, and have lots of fun in a supportive, nurturing group

Starting Monday, 9th January, Jen will be offering an adult and child (preschool aged) yoga class every Monday at 9.15am to 10.15am

Based at Neston Primary School on Burton Road, it is perfect for any parent or carer with a preschool aged child who wants to enjoy all the benefits of yoga for themselves and their child(ren).

It is pay as you go, £4 per family.

To learn more, please visit www.willowchildrensyoga.co.uk or contact Jen at willowchildrensyoga@gmail.com.

