Village News Reopens in Little Neston Alongside New Premises for Barbers

Published: 7th December 2022 21:07

Village News newsagent reopened its doors on Monday, under local, new ownership

Little Neston Village News is open for business once more.

A local family has reopened the doors to Little Neston Village News, on Town Lane, having revamped the interior and offering, and aportioning one side of the building so that Grace Taylor Barber's can move in to new premises, from two doors down.

The newsagents sells some popular essentials.

New owner Becky Mylchreest, from Ness, bought the newsagents in October after the previous owner took well-deserved retirement.

The past two months, Becky has been working hard, including a wall being built in the middle of the premises, so that the popular Grace Taylor Barbers can share in the new venture.

The new shop is a welcoming space, where shelves are stocked with many favourites.

On opening day, Becky said: "...it's lovely to see everyone again and everyone has been so lovely to us."

Grace Taylor Barbers, on social media, said: "So as a lot of you know I'm relocating to my new shop which is literally next door but one! The shop is nearly ready and will confirm the move date asap but I'm still working away in my usual place in number 34".

We wish you all the best for this new venture, the shop looks great and offers a much-needed service.

