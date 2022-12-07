  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Village News Reopens in Little Neston Alongside New Premises for Barbers

Published: 7th December 2022 21:07

Village News newsagent reopened its doors on Monday, under local, new ownership 

Little Neston Village News is open for businessLittle Neston Village News is open for business once more.

A local family has reopened the doors to Little Neston Village News, on Town Lane, having revamped the interior and offering, and aportioning one side of the building so that Grace Taylor Barber's can move in to new premises, from two doors down.

The newsagents sells some popular essentials.The newsagents sells some popular essentials.

New owner Becky Mylchreest, from Ness, bought the newsagents in October after the previous owner took well-deserved retirement.

The past two months, Becky has been working hard, including a wall being built in the middle of the premises, so that the popular Grace Taylor Barbers can share in the new venture.

The space pictured before opening.

The new shop is a welcoming space, where shelves are stocked with many favourites.

The new shop is a welcoming space, where shelves are stocked with well-loved favourites.

On opening day, Becky said: "...it's lovely to see everyone again and everyone has been so lovely to us."

Grace Taylor Barbers, on social media, said: "So as a lot of you know I'm relocating to my new shop which is literally next door but one! The shop is nearly ready and will confirm the move date asap but I'm still working away in my usual place in number 34".

We wish you all the best for this new venture, the shop looks great and offers a much-needed service.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies