The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Hadlow Road Volunteer-led Pop-up Café Sees £825 Donation go to Children In Need

Published: 9th December 2022 13:27

Money raised throughout 2022 at the popular community, monthly café, went to a great cause

An update on the Children In Need-dedicated event, follows:



Thank you to all our loyal regular and new customers who visited our last pop-up café of 2022 at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 27th November.

All the money raised at this pop-up café went to Children in Need.

As a result FHRS was able to donate over £825 to this wonderful cause. This amount included over £200 received in donations from our customers and over £150 of FHRS costs. Thank you for your outstanding generosity.

December is dedicated to our Santa's Grotto event at Hadlow Road Station, when over 120 children will visit Santa in his fully decked out signal box grotto.

This Santa's Grotto event is being provided by FHRS as one of our contributions back to our community, and is very kindly supported by a donation from Cheshire West and Chester Councillor Myles Hogg's councillor's funding

We will be back with our pop-up café on the platform next year.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!

 

 

