Concert Cancelled Tonight due to Weather Conditions

Published: 10th December 2022 13:29

Wirral Community Choir has cancelled tonight's Christmas Concert

Wirral Community Choir had planned to hold their Christmas Concert at The Civic Hall in Neston, this evening Saturday, 10th December 2022.

The concert has been cancelled due to concern regarding the icy weather conditions.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.