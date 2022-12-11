  • Bookmark this page

Rudolph Junior Lights the Way for Children to Lees Lane Ponds in Neston

Published: 11th December 2022 20:55

The Friends of Lees Lane Ponds have created a fabulous Christmas display for all visitors to enjoy 

CREDIT: Pat Brookes

One member of the community group, Pat Brookes, shared the display with us. She said: "Rudolph Junior (practising to one day take over from dad) and the team are in the main field at Lees Lane ponds Neston. A brilliant job by John Williams ,member of Friends of Lees Lane ponds." Note the L plate on Rudolph's rear.

CREDIT: Pat Brookes

On social media, Pat continued:: "Happy run up to Christmas!.. John ,our ingenious deer and sleigh creator for the main field, has done a fabulous job ensuring each deer is just a little bit different. Thanks John, you're a star!"

You are invited to follow the Friends group on Facebook to see their stories and updates.

 

 

