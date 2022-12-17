17 Dec 2022 - Special Open Air Christmas Carol Service

Published: 12th December 2022 20:55

Neston and District Churches Together invite you, your friends and family, to their Festive Open Air Carol Service

Chairman of NDCT, Janey Griffiths, tells us: "We are holding an open air Carol Service in Neston Market Square on Saturday 17th December at 10.30 am."

10.30am, Saturday, 17 December 2022

Please come along, everyone welcome.

Neston Market Square

Behind Neston Town Hall

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.