Council Has New Online Hub Dedicated to Help Throughout the Cost of Living Crisis

Published: 12th December 2022 21:52

A section of the Cheshire West and Chester Council website has been dedicated to the cost of living, highlighting the range of support available to you should you need it

CWAC, ask: "Are you worried about the rising cost of energy bills, food, and transport? You are not alone, the cost of living is rising and this could have an impact on all aspects of your finances.

"You may want help accessing welfare rights, benefits and debt advice, support getting all the money you're entitled to, or simply want to know more about the Government's recent support measures.

"Whatever your money worries may be, we've put together some useful information to help you."

You may find all of the useful information by clicking here.

There is information on the website about things like warm, welcoming spaces, home energy and the Household Support Fund.

