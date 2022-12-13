Have You Spotted Santa Around Neston in His New Sleigh?

Published: 13th December 2022 17:50

Thanks to the dedicated volunteers involved with the Rotary club, Santa is back on the streets of Neston once again

Santa in his merry new sleigh, with volunteers collecting donations.

Trevor Irvin, member of the Wirral and Neston Hub of the North Wales and North West England Passport Rotary Club, told us: "Our new Santa Float was out for the first time last night. We had a fabulous reception from the residents and children in Ringway and the Drake Road area.

He continued: "Many thanks to Neston Town Council for their generosity in providing us with a grant to help complete the float, which will bring Christmas cheer to the streets of Neston for many years.

"Our charity this year, Northern Lights will benefit from our collection."

Families enjoyed seeing Santa and his new sleigh.

For more details about this year's routes, please reference our article.

