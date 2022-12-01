  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Here's What's Happening at Neston Rec Over the Festive Period

Author: Details from Duty Manager Harry Roberts Published: 13th December 2022 21:02

Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre are promoting their Kids Swim 'Splash' Pass, Holiday Fun timetable and more

Their Holiday Fun leaflet is out now, see all the details below.

Holiday Fun timetable

Holiday Fun timetable

For just £15, you can get a Kids Swim Splash Pass that allows your child to join any swim-based session for free, until the end of December. This includes casual, lane, family fun, wet and wild and fun and float sessions. Passes can be purchased at reception.  

The price includes all our sessions between Monday 19th to Friday 30th December. For an updated timetable of this period please check the Brio Leisure website.

Kids Swim Splash Pass

Brio Neston will also be hosting their emoji-themed party on Tuesday, 27th November.

The amazing holiday fun sports camps are available, between 10am to 4pm, Tuesday, 20th to Thursday, 22nd December. There are limited places for pupils or children in receipt of free school meals, please apply via this PDF link (hosted by SurveyMonkey).

During the festive period, Brio Leisure Centre, Neston, are also hosting extra fun and float sessions, their famed family roller disco on Wednesday 21st, 4.15pm to 5.30pm, and extra booster sessions running early morning for all stage 1 & 2 children. For further information please direct interest to our reception teams on 0151 336 5741.

Lastly, they also have a free festive walk planned for this weekend, Saturday 17th December, starting at Neston Rec. Lead by Jorik, we will head into Neston town centre to view the tree, and head back again. All are invited: young, old, human or pawed. The walk will commence at 10am and should finish around midday. Please RSVP via Facebook.

 

 

