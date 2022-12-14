New Defibrillator Installed Externally at Neston Town Hall Easily Accessible from the Market Square

Published: 14th December 2022 20:21

Neston Town Council has installed a defibrillator on an external wall of the Town Hall, which is accessible 24 hours a day

If anybody needs to access the defibrillator, they should dial 999 and tell the operator the location code which can be found on the outside of the cabinet. The operator will then provide further guidance.

The Town Council's defibrillator is registered with The Circuit, which is an online defibrillator network providing a nationwide map of defibrillator locations. The Circuit is co-ordinated by British Heart Foundation and details of all registered defibrillators are available to the emergency services.

Cllr Brenda Marple viewing the newly installed defibrillator.

Councillor Brenda Marple, Chair of the Community & Environment Committee, said: "We are pleased to be able provide this defibrillator for the community and have taken the decision to locate it externally to ensure easy access at all times. I would urge any other local organisations that have a defibrillator to register with The Circuit if they have not already done so. By creating a comprehensive map of defibrillator locations, we can increase access to this potentially life-saving equipment."

Further information about defibrillators in the CH64 area can be found on our site here.

Further information about The Circuit can be found at bhf.org.uk.

