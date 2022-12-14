Internationally Acclaimed Classical Guitar Duo Performed for Willaston Village

Published: 14th December 2022 21:07

There was a packed audience in Christ Church, Willaston, who very much enjoyed the Katona Twins concert

Following the internationally acclaimed Katona Twins' performance Saturday, 3 December 2022, held in the local church, Christ Church (Willaston) and the Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group have been in touch to share details.

A packed audience saw over 150 people fill Christ Church for the evening, to listen to a magical performance by the world-renowned Katona Twins. Both Christ Church (Willaston) and Friends of Hadlow Road station are very grateful to Zoltan and Peter for kindly offering this performance as a fundraising venture for the two organisations in our village. Well over £2,200 was received from ticket sales and donations at the performance.

66% of the profit from this performance will be used by Christ Church to support the church's restoration works, currently being planned.

The remainder of the profit is being donated to FHRS who will use these funds to continue the various improvements at Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our community.

Local photographer Actuarius Art captured the below photograph, marking the event, and commented on social media: "Definitely out of my photographic comfort zone last night but pleased to be able to record a very special event in the village. The Katona Twins playing to raise money for Christ Church and Hadlow Road Station, it was a fabulous evening."

CREDIT: Actuarius Art

