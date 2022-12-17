  • Bookmark this page

New Road Layout in Ness Intended to Slow Speeding Traffic

Published: 15th December 2022 21:08

A new traffic calming scheme has been installed on entering Ness Village, where speeding concerns have been raised by residents 

The new scheme is being trialled on a busy, fairly straight stretch of Neston Road in Ness, following concerns raised by local residents. Requests were made of Cheshire West and Chester Council because, despite the speed limit reduction to 30mph being very clear, incidences of speeding were regularly witnessed.

The road, which runs past Ness Botanical Gardens, carries over two thousand vehicles a week and high speeds were causing concerns about safety.

Following the requests from residents, a new form of traffic calming utilising a chicane system of two ‘build-outs' has been installed. This type of chicane is new to the borough but has been installed in many other areas across the country with considerable success.

The chicane does not have any such priority to any particular direction and relies on driver courtesy. Drivers from both directions have to be aware of each other and take more care and consideration, therefore reducing speeds.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of CWAC and Member for Little Neston and Ness, said: "Residents and users of the village hall expressed concern that traffic speeds showed many cars travelling in excess of the 30mph zone. This is a relatively straight section of road, directly in front of their homes and people were very worried about potential accidents.

"We are now trialling the chicane, when drivers get used to the system it will bring great benefit to the area by bringing down the speeds through Ness village. Our Highways engineers will continue to monitor the scheme and it can be modified if needed."

The traffic calming chicane was installed last week and has signs stating ‘New Road Layout Ahead' to pre-warn drivers.

As it is a new form of traffic calming in the borough, the Council expects it will take some time initially to build driver awareness. The basis of the trial is to review whether the feature does its job in bringing down speeds of traffic entering the village.

The project costs were shared between the Council and Neston Town Council.

Councillor Pat Kynaston of Neston Town Council, and Mayor of Neston, said: "Neston Town Council was pleased to partner with the Council to install speed restriction measures in Ness. Residents have been asking for this for some time and the trial system is already slowing down traffic as it enters the village.

"It's another example of co-operation that benefits Neston residents."

Neston Road in Ness, pictured in September 2022, by Google Maps.

 

Comments

Steph
At 22:59 on 17th December 2022, Steph commented:
Oh my god... this must be the worst designed traffic calming system ever installed, it’s nothing short of bloody dangerous and probably explains why a car has smashed into it less than a week after it has been installed.... I wonder how long it will be until a rethink is required.....
