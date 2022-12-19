Friends of Hadlow Road Station Year End Roundup

Author: Chris Hampshire, Chair of FHRS Published: 19th December 2022 17:24

The Friends group round up 2022, hosting another fabulous Santa's Grotto in the Signal Box

Chris Hampshire, Chair of FHRS, has been in touch with an update from the Friends' group:

Friends of Hadlow Road Station is a group of community volunteers who work hard throughout the year to keep Hadlow Road Station as a beautiful place for all to enjoy and as a ‘go to' historical location to visit.

Maintenance

Our thanks go to John W who is renovating an additional donated sack truck, which will then be securely fitted onto the south platform .

Please don't forget that the Waiting Room will be closed for redecoration so there will be no access to the Waiting Room or toilets during the week commencing 23rd January 2023.

Thanks also to Sue U for her regular litter picking.

Fundraising concert

The Katona Twins generously held a concert to a full Christ Church (Willaston) and everyone really enjoyed the performance provided by these internationally renowned musicians. Christ Church will receive 2/3rd of the profit from this concert with Friends of Hadlow Road Station receiving 1/3rd. Our very grateful thanks go to both Zoltan and Peter for performing this fund raising event in our community village church.

Santa's Grotto (2022)

Our Santa's Grotto event was provided completely FREE by Friends of Hadlow Road Station as one of our contributions back to the local community, and the event was very kindly supported by a donation from Councillor Myles Hogg's councillor's fund.

Thank you to everyone who came and visited Santa at Hadlow Road Station in his signal box Grotto which was held at Hadlow Road Station on 11th December 2022 with the signal box grotto looking really fantastic for Santa to welcome all the children. It was a very cold day, but the sun was shining and it was dry, so we can't complain.

Cllr Myles opened the event at 12 noon by welcoming Santa with a countdown, following which Santa then walked down the platform to the excitement of all the children. John W was also dressed up for the occasion, with the best "carrot nose" you will ever see!!.

Santa arrives at 12 noon to a countdown led by Cllr Myles Hogg.

A balloon man gave every child a fabulous animal balloon of their choice, or a sword, etc. Thanks to Simon Le Barber who sang lovely songs and carols all afternoon for four hours, that everyone really enjoyed.

The FHRS café team worked solidly, again starting at 10.30am with the set-up ready for a noon start for four hours, serving hot drinks and mince pies. Ruth H was kept busy registering all the 120 children, with the help of seven elves, together with two volunteers who then took the children and parents into the signal box grotto to see Santa. What a great team, and a great event. Thank you ALL.

Santa surrounded by FHRS volunteers and Simon Le Barber.

Our thanks also go to Station Master's House, who are donating 50p from every cake they sold that afternoon to Friends of Hadlow Road Station. As you know every penny we take is put back into the station improvements, for the benefit of the community.

Cheryl's Facebook feedback sums up this year's FHRS Santa's Grotto community experience when she said: "Such a wonderful day today, thanks to all the wonderful people involved!".

We'd also like to say thank you, and acknowledge, the fantastic Year 7 pupils from Ellesmere Port Church of England College who were our elves and dressed for this event. The elves escorted the young children with parents and grandparents along the platform to see Santa in his signal box grotto.

Four elves from Ellesmere Port Church of England College.

And of course none of this would be possible without our wonderful FHRS volunteers who give their time for free - ALL year round. They are definitely on Santa's Good List!

We look forward to seeing you all once again in 2023 when the weather is good enough for us to open the FHRS pop-up café on the platform every other Sunday from 10am to 1pm following a kitchen deep clean that will be undertaken in January 2023.

Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year to you all.

