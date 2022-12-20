Christmas Church Services in the CH64 Area
|Published: 20th December 2022 12:52
These are the Church Services due to take place locally this Christmas
Sunday Service at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church in Neston.
Neston District Churches Together have compiled a list of church services happening over the festive period Christmas 2022. Click the image below to open a PDF version of the poster.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.