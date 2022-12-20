A Christmas Message from Neston & District Churches Together
|Published: 20th December 2022 21:12
John Coyne, Vicar at St Nicholas', Burton, shares a Christmas message on behalf of all the churches in the CH64 area
Sunday Service at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church in Neston.
Click on the image to open a PDF version of the message.
Comments
