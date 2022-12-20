Monday Bin Collection Brought Forward to Christmas Eve

Published: 20th December 2022 21:44

And more useful information regarding waste and recycling services this Christmas

For the most part, kerbside waste and recycling collections will take place on the usual days this Christmas season for most residents in Cheshire.

Residents who usually expect a collection on Monday 26 December should put their bins out two days earlier by 7am on Saturday 24 December as there are no collections on Boxing Day.

Calendars for 2023 are being delivered via Royal Mail and are taking longer than usual.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

On the other days during the holiday period, the HWRC in Neston will be open at the usual times. Site opening times can be found on the Cheshire West and Chester website.

Real Christmas trees can be taken for reuse to Stanney Fields Park any time in January 2023 (Hinderton Road, Neston, CH64 9PE).

Signage will advise where to place the trees, which will be chipped and used as mulch on existing shrub-beds in the borough by the Council's StreetCare Service.

Decorations and lights should be removed from the trees. Wirral Hospice St John's is also raising money by collecting and recycling real trees, see our article for more.

The Council's Customer Service Centre will be closed from 7pm on 23 December 2022, reopening on 28 December 2022. It will also be closed on 2 January 2023, reopening on 3 January 2023.

Garden waste collections ended on 5 December and will resume on 27 February 2023. Subscriptions can now be made for 2023 garden waste collections on the CWAC website.

