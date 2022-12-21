  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

A Christmas Message from Councillor Louise Gittins

Published: 21st December 2022 14:53

Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston and Ness, shares her Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

Cllr Louise Gittins

Happy Christmas Neston, by the size of the crowds I think the whole town was at the fabulous Christmas lights and lantern event. Neston wins the prize for the best Santa transport, if you missed it, he arrived in style on a mini traction engine train. The lanterns stretched along the High Road met by a sea of smiling faces. Well done Paula, Gareth and the many volunteers, it must have been the largest event so far.

It's been great to see the community spirit right across the area with the Christmas lights switch on in the Quillet and the wonderful lights on Marshlands Road to name but a few. Bringing warmth to our hearts during this cold, hard winter.

I know a lot of people are scared to turn their heating on this year, please don't be cold this winter. We have a network of Warm, Welcoming Spaces that have been set up in various venues across the borough, providing people with a place where they can go, for free, to stay warm, feel safe and connect with others in their community. Neston Library is part of the scheme plus many churches and community venues have also opened their doors as part of the initiative and more venues are joining regularly.

There are a range of events and activities taking place, you can join your local library for free and enjoy the wide range of books, eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines. Libraries have Wi-Fi and public computers that can also be used free of charge

If you know someone who will be alone over the Christmas period, please find some time to say hello and make sure they are ok.

I'd like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and peaceful 2023, and finally to share this e-card with you all (link opens YouTube).

Councillor Louise Gittins
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies