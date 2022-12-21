A Christmas Message from Councillor Louise Gittins

Published: 21st December 2022 14:53

Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston and Ness, shares her Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

Happy Christmas Neston, by the size of the crowds I think the whole town was at the fabulous Christmas lights and lantern event. Neston wins the prize for the best Santa transport, if you missed it, he arrived in style on a mini traction engine train. The lanterns stretched along the High Road met by a sea of smiling faces. Well done Paula, Gareth and the many volunteers, it must have been the largest event so far.

It's been great to see the community spirit right across the area with the Christmas lights switch on in the Quillet and the wonderful lights on Marshlands Road to name but a few. Bringing warmth to our hearts during this cold, hard winter.

I know a lot of people are scared to turn their heating on this year, please don't be cold this winter. We have a network of Warm, Welcoming Spaces that have been set up in various venues across the borough, providing people with a place where they can go, for free, to stay warm, feel safe and connect with others in their community. Neston Library is part of the scheme plus many churches and community venues have also opened their doors as part of the initiative and more venues are joining regularly.

There are a range of events and activities taking place, you can join your local library for free and enjoy the wide range of books, eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines. Libraries have Wi-Fi and public computers that can also be used free of charge

If you know someone who will be alone over the Christmas period, please find some time to say hello and make sure they are ok.

I'd like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and peaceful 2023, and finally to share this e-card with you all (link opens YouTube).

Councillor Louise Gittins

