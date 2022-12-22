  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
A Christmas Message from The Mayor of Neston

Published: 22nd December 2022 13:10

Councillor Pat Kynaston, Mayor of Neston, shares her Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers

Mayor of Neston Pat Kynaston switching on the Christmas lights with the help of Father Christmas.Mayor of Neston Pat Kynaston switching on the Christmas lights with the help of Father Christmas.


It has been a turbulent year since I took office in May. We celebrated the late Queen's accession Diamond Jubilee with local street parties and I represented the Parish at the Civic Services and celebrations arranged by The Lord Mayor of Chester and the High Sheriff of Cheshire.

Sadly this was followed by her death in September and very different commemorative ceremonies, to which Neston was once again invited.

The Proclamation of Prince Charles as King Charles III was read out in Chester then brought to Neston for our own public reading on the Town Hall Square.

During this period the Council was undertaking a wide ranging consultation prior to setting out our priorities for the Parish over the next 5 years. A copy of this is available on our website.

Life is getting back to more normality as we get used to living with Covid and many of our voluntary groups are meeting again. I have visited several of these and seen the good work done by so many of our volunteers in the community. They make such a difference to people's mental health in these difficult times. Please look out for each other where you can over this festive time so we can make sure all members of our community have the best Christmas possible.

May I take this opportunity to wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and a healthy 2023.

 

Cllr. Pat Kynaston
Mayor of Neston

 

 

