A Christmas Message from Councillor Martin Barker

Published: 21st December 2022 15:15

Cllr Martin Barker, Cheshire West and Chester Council ward member for Parkgate, shares his Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

Cllr Martin Barker, volunteering at the Chistmas in Neston lights switch-on event.

As 2022 draws to a close and despite many challenges, it was encouraging to see local independent businesses open fully without interruption. We were delighted to see the reopening of The Red Lion and The Ship Hotel following refurbishment, both look amazing and great to see our hospitality sector in the Parkgate Ward go from strength to strength following a couple of challenging years.

The Christmas Lights switch on was a great success and it was so nice to see so many people attend the event, probably the busiest yet! Our thanks go to Neston Town Council for the funding, Hip and Harmony Community Interest Company for making this happen and to Neston Community Youth Centre for running the lantern workshops and stewards.

In the summer we were able to welcome back the much-loved Ladies Club Day and the Neston Village Fair. Local residents also enjoyed the West Vale Fun Day, which was a huge success. In June we celebrated the Queen's Jubilee with a street party on Mostyn Square and a music and craft event in Stanney Fields. How fitting that we were able to celebrate this, especially with the sad passing of Her Majesty in September. My thanks go to all the organisations and committees for organising these fabulous summer events.

On a personal level, I would like to give a special thank you to our local ward community groups, including, Friends of West Vale, Flint Meadow, and Parks Field, Parkgate Community Spirit group, Parkgate Society, Neston Civic Society and Party on the Parade. All of these groups work tirelessly throughout the year to help keep our area special, protect our heritage and bring events into our community. We are lucky to have them and it has been my great privilege to have worked with them all in this past year. I would like to give a special thanks to Rosemary McMahon and John Ellis who have served the committee of Friends of West Vale so well over the past 12 years and are now retiring, we wish them both a well-earned rest.

In closing, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and every good wish for the New Year!

Councillor Martin Barker

