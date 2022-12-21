  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

A Christmas Message from Justin Madders MP

Published: 21st December 2022 15:25

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, shares his Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. MP Justin Madders pictured at the popular Friday Neston Market on 16 December 2022.CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. MP Justin Madders pictured at the popular Friday Neston Market on 16 December 2022.

As we look back on the year we have had yet again a most turbulent time as a country with many challenges still to be resolved. It has been a difficult year for many and the expectation is that it will continue to be tough in the year ahead. On the plus side, so many brilliant people in this constituency give their time, their expertise and their support in a whole series of ways to make life that little bit easier for many. It has been a real pleasure to meet so many of those people over the last 12 months who all add something to make where we live special.

 

So I say thank you to all those NHS staff, teachers, carers, public servants, armed forces personnel and veterans, faith groups, charities and volunteers and all those who contribute to our society, with a special thought for those who work over the holidays.

 

It has been a busy year for my constituency office staff and collectively we have dealt with almost 27,000 emails from constituents alongside many phone calls and the occasional letter! It has been a very busy 2022 and I am very grateful to my team of staff who have worked so hard to assist constituents with the many challenges life seems to be throwing at people at the moment. In the constituency I continue to hold regular surgeries, visit local organisations and businesses, maintain high visibility to residents and make myself as accessible and accountable as possible.

 

Looking ahead to 2023, I wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

Justin Madders MP

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies