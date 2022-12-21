A Christmas Message from Justin Madders MP

Published: 21st December 2022 15:25

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, shares his Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. MP Justin Madders pictured at the popular Friday Neston Market on 16 December 2022.

As we look back on the year we have had yet again a most turbulent time as a country with many challenges still to be resolved. It has been a difficult year for many and the expectation is that it will continue to be tough in the year ahead. On the plus side, so many brilliant people in this constituency give their time, their expertise and their support in a whole series of ways to make life that little bit easier for many. It has been a real pleasure to meet so many of those people over the last 12 months who all add something to make where we live special.

So I say thank you to all those NHS staff, teachers, carers, public servants, armed forces personnel and veterans, faith groups, charities and volunteers and all those who contribute to our society, with a special thought for those who work over the holidays.

It has been a busy year for my constituency office staff and collectively we have dealt with almost 27,000 emails from constituents alongside many phone calls and the occasional letter! It has been a very busy 2022 and I am very grateful to my team of staff who have worked so hard to assist constituents with the many challenges life seems to be throwing at people at the moment. In the constituency I continue to hold regular surgeries, visit local organisations and businesses, maintain high visibility to residents and make myself as accessible and accountable as possible.

Looking ahead to 2023, I wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

Justin Madders MP

