Access Council Services When You Want or Need Them at Neston Library

Published: 21st December 2022 16:00

Get access to council services at our local Resident Assistance Point location: Neston Library on Parkgate Road

Over the past months, Cheshire West and Chester Council has been reviewing and making changes to customer services, making it easier for residents to access services whenever and however they choose to - whether that's online, by telephone or in person.

Accessing services online is still the fastest and most convenient way to interact with the Council, however, it is recognised not every resident is able to go online. Residents who are unable to access Council services online can call the contact centre to deal with a range of issues. They can also ask the contact centre to book an appointment to see a customer service adviser, or drop-in to one of the Resident Assistance Points located in some Council buildings and libraries across the borough. Buildings are equipped with technology to enable residents to access Council services and staff are also on hand to offer guidance and advice.

Contact Centre: Call 0300 123 8123

Resident Assistance Point locations include council buildings in Chester city centre, Northwich and Winsford, and more locally at The Portal on Wellington Road in Ellesmere Port and Neston Library on Parkgate Road (CH64 6QE) (usual opening times, not taking in to account any closure over the Christmas and New Year period: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9am - 5pm, Tuesday and Friday 9am - 7pm, Saturday 9.30am - 1pm).

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Poverty and Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "We are committed to providing simple and easy access to Council services for all our customers, particularly if they are unable to use online or are living in rural parts of the borough that may not have great network connection.

"The rising cost of living also means that more people are needing the Council's help, so it's vitally important that there are a variety of ways that our residents can get in touch to access the support they need.

"We will continue to gather information and listen to feedback to make further improvements that are needed in the future."

The Council has engaged with individuals with lived experience of financial hardship, known as community inspirers, to shape the future service.

Community inspirer, Barbara said: "It has been really positive to be involved in this project, for our views to be listened to and to play a part in improving access to services. There are still things that we can improve, and we will do this by working together."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.