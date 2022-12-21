  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

64 N'Ukes Bring the Gift of the Ukelele to Puddington's Gift Café

Published: 21st December 2022 16:51

Local musicians band together in a festive performance to close another year of entertaining the CH64 masses 

A singalong-a-sound-of-Christmas performance at the Gift Café in Puddington happened on Thursday, 15 December, when the 64 N'Ukes ukelele group kicked off the festive season Neston-style.

Christmas ukuleles filled the air in this, the third visit of 2022 that the musicians have made, to the communty café.

The 64 N'Ukes played a Christmas set at the café on 16th December.

Caroline Hutton of Retain Wellbeing said: "This was the third visit from The 64 N'Ukes and we always love hearing them play.

"There was an amazing turnout with both rooms of the coffee shop filled with happy, smiling people enjoying all kinds of songs, including lots of Christmas favourites.

"The N'Ukes took lots of song requests and the audience joined in. One gentleman in the audience said it really lifted his spirits having such a good sing."

The 64 N'Ukes will be returning to Gift Café, Chapel House Lane, Puddington, on Thursday, January 19th between 2-3pm.

All are welcome to come and join in with the music and singing in return for a donation to Gift Café, which is part of Retain Wellbeing CIC, a not-for-profit organisation which supports the local community, tackles social isolation and helps people living with dementia.

Also available will be a selection of delicious home-made food, soups and cakes made by Gift Café's chef Debbie.

Find out more atthe Gift Café website.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies