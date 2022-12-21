64 N'Ukes Bring the Gift of the Ukelele to Puddington's Gift Café

Published: 21st December 2022 16:51

Local musicians band together in a festive performance to close another year of entertaining the CH64 masses

A singalong-a-sound-of-Christmas performance at the Gift Café in Puddington happened on Thursday, 15 December, when the 64 N'Ukes ukelele group kicked off the festive season Neston-style.

Christmas ukuleles filled the air in this, the third visit of 2022 that the musicians have made, to the communty café.

Caroline Hutton of Retain Wellbeing said: "This was the third visit from The 64 N'Ukes and we always love hearing them play.

"There was an amazing turnout with both rooms of the coffee shop filled with happy, smiling people enjoying all kinds of songs, including lots of Christmas favourites.

"The N'Ukes took lots of song requests and the audience joined in. One gentleman in the audience said it really lifted his spirits having such a good sing."

The 64 N'Ukes will be returning to Gift Café, Chapel House Lane, Puddington, on Thursday, January 19th between 2-3pm.

All are welcome to come and join in with the music and singing in return for a donation to Gift Café, which is part of Retain Wellbeing CIC, a not-for-profit organisation which supports the local community, tackles social isolation and helps people living with dementia.

Also available will be a selection of delicious home-made food, soups and cakes made by Gift Café's chef Debbie.

Find out more atthe Gift Café website.

