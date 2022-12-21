Neston Flower Society's Charity Christmas Demonstration Sees Donation to Mayor's Nominated Charity

Published: 21st December 2022 17:12

Mayor Pat Kynaston attended and received a cheque on behalf of Neston Community Transport from the Society

Our Demonstrator, Don Billington - a multi Gold Medal winner at Chelsea and other Flower Shows - entertained us with flowers, stories and Liverpool humour.

Our Chairman presented him with another Gold Medal (chocolate this time!).

Thanks to our members and visitors from CAMEO who braved the cold.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.