Ness Neighbours will Meet Again at the Start of January

Published: 21st December 2022 17:44

Make it your New Year Resolution to attend the social coffee morning

coffee cup

The Neighbours' community group say: "After all the hectic activities of the Festive Season, make it your New Year Resolution, to come to relax and enjoy coffee, cakes and a good chat with friends, at Ness Neighbours January Coffee Morning on Tuesday 4th January."

Those who attended the December coffee morning may be congratulated on raising £387.50 (plus Gift Aid), which will be donated for the benefit of Cancer Research UK.

The usual warm welcome awaits all at the January coffee morning, between 10.00am to 12pm. It is only £3 for freshly brewed coffee and the usual selection of delicious homemade cakes.

Ness Neighbours' coffee mornings take place on the first Tuesday of every month, at Ness Village Hall (CH64 4AT).

 

 
 
