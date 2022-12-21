  • Bookmark this page

Neston Probus Club to Start the New Year in a New Venue

Published: 21st December 2022 17:57

The Neston Probus Club has been in touch to update us on their last social engagement held at The Neston Club

On 12th December Neston Probus held its final meal at The Neston Club in Parkgate, and both the Neston Club and our members ensured what could have been a sad occasion turned into an excellent festive afternoon together. Members were treated to roast turkey with all the trimmings and Christmas pudding, together with a complimentary drink. After dinner Angus McBain gave a talk on wooden boatbuilding.

The Neston Probus Club December 2022 lunch meeting.

Brain Rae presented flowers and Prosecco to Kat Hussey from the Neston Club for all her hard work supporting us over the years.

From January 2023 the Neston Probus lunch meetings will be held at the Woodcote Hotel which is a privately-owned country house hotel situated in its own grounds in the small village of Hooton on the South Wirral and Cheshire border.

We look forward to welcoming new members at this new venue and we have to thank The Neston Club and its staff for their support. Should you be interested in joining us, our contact email is nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference the subject line 'FAO The Secretary'.

 

 

