Local Songwriter Dedicates Christmas Song to Ukraine Refugees

Published: 22nd December 2022 13:47

And you may listen and donate to local community group Refugee Assist here

At the request of Chris Young, founder of Refugee Assist, talented local musician Chris Johnston has penned song Far from Home this Christmas, in a bid to raise funds for the community group, that exists to help refugees and asylum seekers settle and regain dignity in our local communities.

Operating across South Wirral, Refugee Assist are supporting those who are making their new home in the local area.

Chris Johnston, says: "I've been wanting to have a go at writing a Christmas song for a few years. The inspiration for this is the amazing work that Refugee Assist do in my local area, to help refugees settle and regain their dignity.

Money is tight at the moment, but if you like the song (or even if you don't!) please consider giving something, even £1 or £2 to help people who have lost everything... xx Happy Christmas xx".

Listen to Chris' song Far From Home This Christmas on SoundCloud, today.

You may donate directly to Refugee Assist via this GoFundMe link.

