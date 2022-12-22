Do You Like to Sing?

Author: Rod Barnes Published: 22nd December 2022 16:51

Come and enjoy singing and meet new friends with our local choir, the Neston Singers

Singing helps to improve your memory, breathing and posture.

We meet each Monday evening at 7pm.

Our new season start on 9th January at the United Reformed Church, Neston CH64 6UZ, but you can join us any Monday.

Male and female singers are welcome and we give two concerts a year.

Contact us by email: nestonsingers@gmail.com, or call Jennifer Ricketts on 0151 336 3348.

