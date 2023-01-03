Australia Helicopter Crash Claims the Life of Concept Interiors' Owner

Published: 3rd January 2023 16:14

The Neston businessperson and his wife have sadly been killed in a devastating helicopter crash in Queensland, Australia



Queensland Police reported that on Monday, 2 January, four people died following a crash involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast of Australia. They commented: "Initial investigations indicate the crash occurred around 2pm when one helicopter was landing and another was taking off near Sea world Drive in Main Beach." The local time reported equates to 4am on the same date for us in the UK.

The 40-year-old pilot and three of the seven occupants, sadly died at the scene. Two of those who lost their lives were Neston businessperson and his wife: Ron and Diane Hughes.

Expressing their wishes on social media, Diane's brother has asked for privacy at this sad time. As such we haven't included a photograph of Ron here, but wished to spread the news for those not yet aware. We know that Ron is well-respected and familiar to many in Neston, and they will both be sorely missed.

Ron, 65 and Diane, 57, were newly married in 2021.

According to Sky News, it is believed that passengers boarded the helicopter at Sea World for a tour of the popular Queensland city from the skies. They said: "The aircraft, being flown by experienced pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, had lifted from the helipad and was ascending for about 20 seconds when it collided with another incoming chopper filled with tourists that was preparing to land.

"The impact tore both rotors from the ascending chopper and sent it crashing into a sandbank..."

This is a tragic story to share at the start of a new year, that has been reported both nationally and internationally. We're sending our thoughts to all of Ron and Diane's friends and family, in Neston and beyond.

